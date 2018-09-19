CLOSE
HOSEA FEED THE HUNGRY “HOSEA HELPS”

Hosea Helps

Source: Hosea Feed the Hungry / Radio One Atlanta

Hosea Feed The Hungry “Hosea Helps”

Hosea Feed The Hungry mission is to investigate and then raise public awareness about the many problems that are facing families and individuals that are at risk of slipping into poverty or that are living in poverty, and then to mobilize financial resources, products and volunteers to solve those problems and stabilize those households.

From preventing homelessness in working families to providing emergency food for students, and from making sure that children have school supplies to delivering Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the homes of senior citizens, we engage in a wide range of human services all year long.

Click here for more ways to give. 

