The Rewind: Kanye West & Lil Pump, Lawrence Hive Reassembles & More

Janeé and Jah hold it down for this week’s episode of The Rewind, where they will be bringing you up to speed on everything you missed in the last week.

We start off by discussing the reintroduction of Lawrence to HBO’s Insecure. This was a monumental moment for many reasons. Not only were fans under the impression that Lawrence would not appear in season 3 at all, but this was also the first time Issa’s character has seen Lawrence since becoming romantically involved with her new guy, Nathan. No matter whether you were Team Issa or Team Lawrence in the beginning, you’re bound to be Team Conflicted now.

That’s not the only thing that went down this week, however. Oceans 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, and of course, our girl Rihanna, is finally out on DVD. The film hit theaters on June 8th and if you haven’t gotten to see these awesome lady thieves attempt to pull off a well calculated heist at the Met Gala, this would be the perfect opportunity to catch it from the comfort of your own home.

Also, the fairly odd hip hop pairing that is Kanye West and Lil Pump released a very intriguing video that seems to be breaking YouTube records. The track is called “I Love It” and gives us Missy Elliott or Busta Rhymes feels. It featured Adele Givens and was directed by Spike Jonze. The video recently broke a worldwide YouTube record when it garnered over 76 million views in its first week. Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” previously held the record. I guess no matter what side of the fence you’re on with Kanye, you can’t help but to admit that he’s provocative and he gets the people going.

If you want to find out more about what you’ve missed this week, let The Rewind get you up to speed. Check out the full video above.

