National
Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congrats are in order for Lil Scrappy and Bambi who welcomed a baby boy into the world! His name is Breland. 

“Still feels like I’m dreaming,” Love and Hiphop: Atlanta star Bambi wrote on Instagram. “#Breland is just everything. Thanks for all of the prayers.”

 

Breland came in weighing 8lbs 3oz and it only took three pushes, Scrappy shared. “Thanks to the big God and my wife and family the young Prince #Breland is here … I’m so happy and blessed from this experience, thanks to my wife [Bambi] for pushing [through] like a champ.”

Hit the flip to see some of Bambi’s flyest pregnant photos… 

Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Baby Boy! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

