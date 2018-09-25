Most celebrities are always concerned with paparazzi and fans bombarding them at their home, but Ed Sheeran is dealing with another set of visitors. According to Radar Online, his lawn is being used by swingers to have sex on. Sheeran never thought in a million years that by singing about the “Shape of You,” he was going to be seeing all different shapes and sizes at his home.

His security is on high alert after discovering several couples decided to meet up at his home to have sex on the lawn. Sheeran’s home is worth $110 million and is located in the village of Dennington. He shares the home with his fiance, Cherry Seaborn. According to the story the swingers on web forums brag about doing it on Sheeran’s lawn and talk about why they want to do it as well as the thrill of it.

One couple posted, “Anyone up for meets with me and my sexy partner in Dennington? We are into risky, exhibitionist stuff — the edgier the better.” Another person on the forum spoke about how his wife was hoping that he’d come join them. One woman claimed that she allegedly flashed her boobs at Sheeran and wanted,”some fun in his undergrowth.” A person close to Sheeran said, “Ed is no prude but his security guys have got to nip this in the bud. It is his backyard, and not somewhere where people can just get their sexual kicks.” Sheeran will hopefully be hiring more security to make sure no one else has sex on his lawn.

Why Swingers Are Having Sex On Ed Sheeran’s Lawn was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com