CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans Are Just A Tad Bit Confused

Did Diddy get it right?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sean Combs & Terry Lundgren Celebrate The Sean John Concept Store Opening At Macy's

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Diddy is the epitome of #BlackExcellence, so it makes perfect sense that he would launch a “Black 100” list to celebrate melanin folks who are moving the needle forward. But is everyone on his list deserving?

Of course huge names like Jay Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Lupita Nyong’o made the cut, in addition to newer culture creators like Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish. But folks were confused when they saw a certain Kardashian’s name. See his tweets below:

Fans definitely thought the superstar tried it when he added celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Post Malone to the list, the general response being:

Regardless of who agrees, Diddy hit Instagram to say he has “something special” planned for all the culture creators listed. Hopefully, he lets us in on the big secret soon. We could also use a set of guidelines that detail what, in particular, makes one eligible for the Black 100 list because clearly, melanin is negotiable. Asking for a friend.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans Are Just A Tad Bit Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close