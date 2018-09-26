CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]

The official Creed II trailer is here

4 reads
Leave a comment

Oh my goodness the brand new trailer for Creed II is out and it already has us hype for Thanksgiving.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan reprising his role from the original Creed as Adonis Creed, son of the legendary Apollo Creed. This time, things are different for Adonis. He’s a champion and he and his girlfriend Bianca, played by Tessa Thompson have a family together.

However, Creed II is all about a rivalry four decades in the making: Creed vs. Drago. If you recall in the original Rocky franchise, Creed’s father Apollo was killed by Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Well, guess who is opposite Adonis in the ring for his latest superfight? None other than Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor, played by Florian Munteanu.

RELATED: ‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

RELATED: Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Steven Caple Jr. is directing this time, replacing Ryan Coogler who serves as executive producer. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, his eighth film in the role and the crux of the latest film is the young Creed fighting not only for redemption but his family’s legacy as well.

Watch the trailer up top.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close