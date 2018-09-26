The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]

Oh my goodness the brand new trailer for Creed II is out and it already has us hype for Thanksgiving.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan reprising his role from the original Creed as Adonis Creed, son of the legendary Apollo Creed. This time, things are different for Adonis. He’s a champion and he and his girlfriend Bianca, played by Tessa Thompson have a family together.

However, Creed II is all about a rivalry four decades in the making: Creed vs. Drago. If you recall in the original Rocky franchise, Creed’s father Apollo was killed by Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Well, guess who is opposite Adonis in the ring for his latest superfight? None other than Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor, played by Florian Munteanu.

Steven Caple Jr. is directing this time, replacing Ryan Coogler who serves as executive producer. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, his eighth film in the role and the crux of the latest film is the young Creed fighting not only for redemption but his family’s legacy as well.

Watch the trailer up top.

