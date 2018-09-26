CLOSE
National
Home > National

Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single

1 reads
Leave a comment
AFRAM 2018

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

Jacquees is known for his remixes, but his “Quemix” to Ella Mai’s song, “Trip,” is catching heat. According to SA Breaking News, Ella Mai sent a cease and desist letter to her fellow R&B singer after it outperformed her original. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jacquees, who was forced to remove his remix from YouTube and SoundCloud, took to Twitter to clear up misconceptions that he made money off the song after T-Pain tweeted, “he tried to make money from it.”

 

Jacquees denied making money off the remix like T-Pain claimed. “No, I didn’t lol hell you talm [sic] bout my brother. I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella,” he tweeted.

Naturally, people called the “Boo’d Up” singer a hater, but can you blame her? It’s her song…

DJ Pain, however, pointed out that the decision to sue probably wasn’t Ella Mai’s as she’s signed to a major label that’s releasing her self-titled debut album on October 12. 

Head over to Facebook and let us know your thoughts. 

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse

19 photos Launch gallery

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse

Continue reading Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close