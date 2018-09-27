Trill Sammy ft. NBA YoungBoy & Cashmere Cat “3AM,” City Girls “Millionaire D*ck” & More | Daily Visuals 9.26.18

Is it us or do artists from different music genres just love to use “3AM” as a song title? Don’t believe us, just Google it.

Either way that weird habit continues today as Trill Sammy decides to drop a new NBA YoungBoy and Cashmere Cat assisted clip to “3AM” which seems to be mostly shot during sundown and with a camcorder. They must’ve found that joint in someone’s parents attic or something but still a good use of available resources.

City Girls meanwhile seem like they’d be ready to curve any dude caught dead documenting life with a camcorder as they make it clear they’re not settling for anything less than a baller in the Fatal Instinct inspired visual to “Millionaire D*ck.” Is this gonna be the 2018 “No Scrubs”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton, Jacquees, and more.

TRILL SAMMY FT. NBA YOUNGBOY & CASHMERE CAT – “3AM”

CITY GIRLS – “MILLIONAIRE D*CK”

JACQUEES – “LONDON”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN & EDAN – “#NEVERUSETHEINTERNETAGAIN”

OG BOOBIE BLACK FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “FOR SALE”

RJMRLA – “KNOW HOW IT FEEL”

BROCKHAMPTON – “SAN MARCOS”

