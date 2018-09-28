CLOSE
National
Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of Fame Star Is Vandalized, Again

The news capped off a busy week for the disgraced comedian.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 13, 2015

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Crews worked to restore Bill Cosby‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized this week, according to a new report. The individual or people responsible for defacing the star left two separate notes scrawled in all-caps in what appeared to be marker: “SERIAL RAPIST” and “#METOO.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.

The vandalism followed Cosby’s prison sentence this week of at least three years and at most a decade behind bars for being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. While Cosby was sent to prison because of Andrea Constand‘s claims, hers was among at least 60 others from women making similar allegations against the disgraced comedian.

This week’s vandalism was the second instance of Cosby’s Walk of Fame star being defaced in nearly four years. The celebrity memorial was given similar treatment in December of 2014, when someone wrote “rapist” on it. At the time, Cosby was in the throes of dozens of women coming forward with reports that he secretly gave them powerful drugs so that he could take advantage of them sexually without any resistance.

Public Response To Bill Cosby Allegations

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

“Hollywood Walk of Fame bosses at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have refused to remove the fallen funnyman’s star,” the World Entertainment News Network reported.

The news of his star being vandalized capped off a busy week for Cosby, who was forced to listen to multiple accusers confront him during a two-day sentencing hearing before Judge Steven O’Neill delivered his sentence. Since Cosby began serving time in state prison, he has reportedly been attacked by another inmate and sued by lawyers for outstanding legal fees.

While Cosby started off his new prison life in a local corrections facility in eastern Pennsylvania, he was expected to ultimately be transferred to a different prison on the western side of the state closer to Pittsburgh that caters to older inmates with health problems. Cosby is legally blind and reportedly has other health ailments.

Cosby’s spokesperson vowed the comedian would appeal and insisted that the prosecution put forth “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States” in a lengthy statement that sounded a lot like he was supporting rape culture.

UPDATED: 5:48 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby's mug shot was taken and released to the public Tuesday afternoon. https://twitter.com/ElizLanders/status/1044694465267609600   UPDATED: 2:23 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044650412689764352 UPDATED: 1:08 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Judge Steven T. O’Neill has reportedly decided that Bill Cosby must be labeled a sexually violent predator regardless of the sentencing, which was expected to be announced at bout 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044621674849730562   UPDATED: 10:54 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- The woman at the center of Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault addressed the court Tuesday morning to deliver her victim impact statement, according to Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia. "Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it," Andrea Constand reportedly said. "He robbed me of my health & vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself & others." https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044598871274516480 https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044600711936380929 Meanwhile, Cosby's lawyers were reportedly hoping that the disgraced comedian's blindness and other health concerns would factor into a lenient prison sentence. Cosby was facing as many as 10 years in prison. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044599635438960641 There was also the concern over how Cosby would be classified following his conviction. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044601372698705921   [caption id="attachment_3828249" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:36 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby has arrived at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday, when he was expected to be sentenced to prison for his sexual assault conviction months earlier. The disgraced comedian who was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 emerged from his luxury SUV smiling and pointed to onlookers at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. https://twitter.com/LaurenDawnFox29/status/1044565289868963840 The prosecutor in the case has pushed for Cosby to serve 10 years in prison, but the judge has hinted that the sentence may be closer to three years. Accusers had an opportunity to speak directly to Cosby and the court during the first installment of the two-day sentencing hearing. Speakers included Andrea Constand, the woman whose claims of sexual assault prompted the trial, and former supermodel Janice Dickinson. Read on to see pictures and videos from Day 1 of Cosby's sentencing hearing. [caption id="attachment_3828125" align="alignnone" width="840"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:35 p.m. EDT -- Bill Cosby was reportedly expected to be sentenced to no more than three years, the judge presiding over his sexual assault trial and sentencing hearing said Monday. That stood in contrast to the prosecutor reportedly seeking as much as a decade behind bars. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044310069838524416 However, it was unclear when Cosby would be sentenced because of a reported request submitted by the defense at the start of the two-day sentencing hearing on Monday. Cosby was being sentenced about five months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044249876815663104 The hearing was expected to last two days to afford Constand and Cosby's alleged victims an opportunity to offer their "victim impact statements" to the disgraced comedian. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044202690031620096 According to Deadline, Cosby's "lawyers today made a last-ditch sleight-of-hand that could knock the two-day sentencing hearing off the rails right after it started and keep him from potentially going behind bars this week."   Original story:   [caption id="attachment_3828002" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] Bill Cosby was scheduled on Monday to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction, but not before his confirmed and alleged victims literally have their say. The woman who a jury found was drugged and groped by the disgraced comedian was expected to lead a group of women making their "victim impact statements" to Cosby ahead of his sentencing, which was set to last two days. Cosby arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, with his legal team in tow. His main accuser, Andrea Constand, had already arrived, as well as other accusers, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. A small group of protesters had assembled outside the courthouse in a scene that was similar to the retrial, which ended in April and followed the original trial that ended in a mistrial last year. Regardless of the sentencing – Cosby could either be sentenced to a maximum 30 years and be led out of the courtroom in handcuffs or he could be sentenced to probation – the case is likely bound to continue as defense attorneys were expected to announce an immediate appeal. Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election and vowed to finish the job his predecessor never started. The comedian's wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O'Neill was biased, but the accusation wasn’t expected to affect the sentencing. Below are some of the scenes from Cosby’s sentencing hearing. The photos and videos will be updated as they become available.

Bill Cosby Called 'Serial Rapist' As Walk Of Fame Star Is Vandalized, Again

