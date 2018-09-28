Angela Rye On Voting: “It’s One Freedom Of Power Where We’re All Equal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CNN analyst, Angela Rye never holds her tongue when it comes to politics and has been taking over the internet with several viral interviews, sayings and more. She spoke with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about registering to vote and is currently on the road for the new initiative with Michelle Obama, “When We All Vote,” encouraging people to do their civic duty. This week was National Registration Day and Rye is determined to make sure everyone that is eligible to vote does so.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
During the interview she talked about voting and said, “It’s one freedom of power where we’re all equal.” She is so happy to be joining forces with Obama and others as we go into the midterm elections. While on the show she also discussed Brett Kavanaugh.
RELATED: How Common Wronged Angela Rye [EXCLUSIVE]
She believed his testimony was a disaster. Rye spoke about him crying but never seeing tears and the lack of Kavanaugh not answering questions. She also doesn’t like the fact that the other woman that want to testify that he allegedly sexually assaulted them won’t be able to speak.
RELATED: Angela Rye Destroys A Republican Who Defended The Alton Sterling Ruling: “You Are Out Your Damn Mind!” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Angela Rye On Whether Or Not Trump Will Ever Be Impeached [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Bill Cosby10 of 19
11. Harvey Weinstein11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. R. Kelly14 of 19
15. Russell Simmons15 of 19
16. Kevin Spacey16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
The Latest:
- Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And Finding Her Voice [EXCLUSIVE]
- New Music: Lil Wayne “Tha Carter V” [AUDIO]
- Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of Fame Star Is Vandalized, Again
- Sunken Place Black Fox News Contributor Is Fired After Trashing Kavanaugh’s Accusers
- ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D. Lee Working On An Old School Hip-Hop Comedy
- Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With 14 Designers
- Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal Fees
- A Musical Diary — Marsha Ambrosius Releases Her Third Album, ‘Nyla’
- Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen]
- Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory
Angela Rye On Voting: “It’s One Freedom Of Power Where We’re All Equal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com