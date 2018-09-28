Tha Carter V: The Good, Bad & Ugliest Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Latest Album

Lil Wayne fans have been waiting years for Tha Carter V to drop, and he finally gave them all what they’ve been wanting on Thursday night.

As promised, Weezy released C5 on the night of his birthday, which pretty much added to the anticipation of the already highly anticipated album. If fans weren’t thirsty for it before, they were dehydrated earlier this week when Wayne added fuel to the fire and teased the album release date in an impromptu video he put out.

Thank goodness he delivered; and the 23-track body of work has everyone and their mama talking about Wayne like it’s 2008. Die hard Weezy fans are just hype to get new music from their GOAT:

if Carter V is trash we not admitting to it. idc. — Levi (@CountyBoySavage) September 27, 2018

Everyone else is just glad the wait is over, for sanity’s sake”. One young lady even tweeted, “I’m glad Carter V finally dropped so y’all can quit begging”

C5 has been out for less than twelve hours and some folks all already calling it one of Weezy’s best:

“Carter V is Everything!!! Don’t ever say Wayne ain’t the Best!!” – @1Goal1Dream

“I’m finding it hard to pick a favorite on the Carter V. I swear everything is so goooood”.- @dee_sackey

“Yall can say Carter V ain’t hittin if you want to be we all know the truth so cut it out”– @Slim_theGoat

While others are on the fence:

“After one listen I liked maybe 3 songs on that Carter V. I’ll have to run it back again and see if that improves but I doubt it.”– @LukeJamesBGN

“I think people are hyped Tha Carter V finally dropped & it’s clouding their judgement” – @893CP

“Listened to the Carter V.. wasn’t moved” – @32assist

“3 songs in and tha carter V is already trash… lil Wayne will never be the same smh” – @mpuggzz

So many things have held up the release of C5 over the years that it seems like some folks are just love that it’s out, and don’t love the actual music itself.

First, Wayne had to fight and makeup with Birdman over money discrepancies. He once tweeted about C5 being shelved indefinitely, writing, “I am a prisoner and so is my creativity.”

Then he had beef with Young Thug who went on to name his album Barter 6 – a play on Wayne’s “Tha Carter” discography.

And Weezy was battling health issues, regarding his seizures and multiple stints in the hospital. But fortunately for him — and us — that Wayne train hasn’t stopped and he’s getting some of his flowers while he’s still here.

Fresh off the release of his special album, Weezy will also be honored at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. Hit us up and tell us where you rank “Tha Carter V” in your list of favorite “Carter” albums.

Tha Carter V: The Good, Bad & Ugliest Reactions To Lil Wayne's Latest Album

