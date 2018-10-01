Tichina Arnold Talks About Her New Show With Cedric The Entertainer And Leaving A Legacy Of Good Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 10.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For over 20 years, Tichina Arnold has been entertaining us in movies and television shows. She’s worked with Martin Lawrence, Terry Crews and many more on hit shows like “Martin” as well as “Everybody Hates Chris.” Tichina will now work with Cedric The Entertainer on the new show “The Neighborhood.” This comedy is all about a White guy that moves into a Black neighborhood. She mentioned that people don’t realize we learn and get through bad times by laughing.

RELATED: Tichina Arnold And Cedric The Entertainer Are Married On CBS Sitcom!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tichina Arnold Talks About Her New Show With Cedric The Entertainer And Leaving A Legacy Of Good Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close