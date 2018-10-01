How Black Tony Is About To Make Money Off Of Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but he told Rickey Smiley he came up with a master plan to make money. He began crunching numbers and couldn’t get the math right. Black Tony plans on using Rickey’s home when he’s away to use as Air BnB.

He got a spare key from Rickey’s mom when he went over there and realized he has a lot of space to use. Black Tony plans on putting down 8 air mattresses in the basement and charging $250 a night. He mentioned that Rickey will make about $82,000 a week.

Rickey told Black Tony that his numbers were all off and then he told Rickey he was going to make over $2 million a month. He will also charge people that stay in the house extra if they want to take pictures. Black Tony also asked Rickey to hire a plumber because he messed up the toilet.

