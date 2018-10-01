CLOSE
Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting Plans To “Abolish The 13th Amendment”

Captain America v. Yeezus? We can't make this sh*t up...

Kanye West is in danger of being canceled forever after he went on a pro-Trump rant this past Sunday. In the clip, you can hear some folks in the audience cheering, but many others boo’ed.

On top of that foolishness, the “I Thought About Killing You” rapper also hit Twitter with a photo of his MAGA hat, declaring it a symbol of good things. What’s hilarious is, even wypipo are annoyed at this point.

Along with the photo, ‘Ye tweeted: “This represents good and America becoming whole again.  We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs.  We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Now you know, when Captain America curses you TF out, something is really wrong. Chris Evans retweeted ‘Ye with a message that has since gone viral. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans wrote. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.” What he basically said was “F*ck you, Yeezus.”

Apparently what Kanye West meant to say was this:

Check out all the receipts below and ‘Ye fans, let us know if you plan to ride with your fave ’til the wheels fall off or nah?

