Meek Mill To Make His Film Debut In ’12 O’clock Boys’

Meek Mill‘s post-prison career continues to flourish as he’s now been cast to co-star in an adaptation to Lotfy Nathan’s 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys.

According to Deadline, Meek Mill be joining the likes of Teyonah Parris, Jahi Winston, and Will Catlett in the Angel Manuel Soto directed feature. The coming of age film is set around Jahi Winston’s character, Mouse, who dreams about becoming a member of one of Baltimore’s roughest biker gangs, the Midnight Clique. As he goes about his business in the streets of Charm City, Mouse begins to learn that every action has a lifelong consequence that could change your life forever. Meek for his part will play the role of the Clique’s leader and Mouse’s hero.

12 O’Clock Boys is currently in production and is being produced by Overbrook’s Jada Pinkett Smith, Marc Bienstock, Caleeb Pinkett, and Clarence Hammond.

No word on when Meek Mill’s cinematic debut will hit theaters but best believe it’s going to sell out at cinemas up and down Philadelphia.

