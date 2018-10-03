CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Downfall” & More | Daily Visuals 10.2.18

Machine Gun Kelly gets bloody and Lil Durk highlights the struggles of the little man of the house. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
MGK

Source: photo: WENN

Machine Gun Kelly’s still riding high on his Eminem slander and with his latest album Binge cracking the top 20 on the Billboard charts (currently 15), Kelly is taking full advantage of his current momentum.

Coming through with a new visual for “GTS,” MGK rocks out with his homies under some neon lights while flaunting a bloody slit throat. Well, that was unexpected and gruesome.

Elsewhere Lil Durk highlights the struggle of a child who’s doing what he can to provide for his family while mama deals with a drug addiction in his Young Dolph and Lil Baby assisted clip to “Downfall.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from SOB & RBE featuring Yhung T.O. and Slimmy B, Blueface, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “GTS”

LIL DURK FT. YOUNG DOLPH & LIL BABY – “DOWNFALL”

SOB & RBE FT. YHUNG T.O. & SLIMMY B – “VIBES”

BLUEFACE – “FUCCED EM”

BLAKE – “COPPED IT ANYWAY”

Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Downfall” & More | Daily Visuals 10.2.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close