Founded in 2012 by Peter Sidlauskas and Patrick Murray, Bronze 56k is a post-modern success story. As their lo-fi videos brought notoriety and internet fame to the skate crew from Queens, New York, the subversive nature of their telegenic presence added to a genuine sense of corporate intrigue. Today, Bronze 56k is best known for their unique blend of branded hardware and irreverent wardrobe staples.

First released in 1985, the Club C started life as a pro-level tennis trainer before eventually reaching ‘living legend’ status within the Reebok stable.

Emphasizing the Club C’s sports heritage vibes, the foundation of Bronze 56k’s design is the use of premium white leather. Terry cloth is another period-correct tennis touch, with the navy- toned fabric wrapping the ankles for luxurious comfort and enhanced sweat protection. Oversized tongue patches are a nod to Bronze 56k’s 90s-inspired tech aesthetic, while the Reebok ‘Union Jack’ logo looks right at home splashed across the Club C’s flanks. Custom drawstring bags are an added bonus.

The Bronze 56k x Reebok Club C will be available for $120 at www.reebok.com, www.bronze56k.com, and select retailers globally.

Check out more pics below:

In Fashion: Reebok x Bronze 56k – Club C 85 [Dropping 10/5] was originally published on stuffflypeoplelike.com

