CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. Takes Notes From JAY-Z & Apologizes To Tiny For Cheating Scandal

17 reads
Leave a comment
t.i. simmer jam stretchd

Source: t.i. simmer jam stretchd / t.i. simmer jam stretchd

So part of the re-brand for rappers and comedians lately has been their ability to seem human. Nothing accomplishes that task better than admitting when you’re wrong, and asking your loved ones for forgiveness. Check this out.

Via | HipHopDX

T.I. was evidently in a remorseful mood when he wrote “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up.” Throughout the new track, the Grand Hustle boss expresses regret over cheating on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. 

Much like JAY-Z did on 4:44, Tip confesses his sins and seemingly wishes he could do things differently.

“It’s amazing all the shit I’ve done,” he begins. “Such examples I’ve been setting for my son/All she did was stay down and have my kids/All the time just to realize I ain’t shit/Such audacity that I must have/To get in mid-company and slap on ass.”

READ MORE

 

T.I. Takes Notes From JAY-Z & Apologizes To Tiny For Cheating Scandal was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close