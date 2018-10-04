In Fashion: Jay Versace, Frankie Collective, and More! Reebok Launches 90s Inspired Campaign + Capsule Collection Giveaway

In 1993, Reebok launched the Aztrek: an off-road runner that perfectly represented the wildly original and experimental designs of the time. Relaunched 25 years later, the Aztrek’s super-futuristic layers and chunky design embrace the heart of 1990s sneaker style. To celebrate the Aztrek’s return and honor the spirit of the ‘90s-era style it embodies, Reebok has launched a campaign featuring six ‘90s-raised tastemakers for a content series titled “Aztrek: 90s Re-Run.”

Featuring the likes of social media sensation Jay Versace, vintage streetwear re-worker Sara Gourlay of Frankie Collective, cult vintage shop owner Kirk Tilton of For All to Envy and more, the campaign was shot on a variety of mediums that champion the Aztrek’s past and celebrate it within the context of contemporary culture and style.

Each partner was shot in rare vintage ‘90s Reebok gear that they personally curated or custom created – resulting in five unique “one-of-one” capsule collections, all of which will be available for anyone to enter to win on Reebok.com starting today. Sourced from their own personal wardrobes, along with hours of vintage shopping, each collection nods to the singular style of the 1990s, as well as the Aztrek’s distinctive design elements and colorways.

Shot on film as an homage to ‘90s visual culture, the campaign imagery and videos span five truly epic off-road locations, illustrating the sneaker’s evolution from an off-path performance shoe to symbol for ‘90s-inspired style. From the pristine beauty of upstate New York’s national parks, to the enigmatic Joshua Tree and Death Valley desert landscapes and Utah’s breathtaking slot canyons, the campaign showcases the Aztrek’s new Fall/Winter colorways against unique off-road environments and vibrant landscapes.

Check out the visual campaign above.

Alongside the relaunched Aztrek, all individual partner capsule collections will be available to win via a giveaway on Reebok.com – a platform for individuals to recreate their own ‘90s-inspired style. To enter to win, the rules are:

Be a U.S. resident Sign up to win at https://www.reebok.com/us/90s_rerun Wait for an e-mail from Reebok – they’ll select six winners at random and let entrants know if they’ve won.

For high-res images of all items in each capsule collection, click here.

Shop the new Aztrek Fall/Winter styles, available from $90, at Reebok.com.

More pics below:

