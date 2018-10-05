CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Laquan McDonald Shooting

7 reads
Leave a comment
Defense Presents Case In Murder Trial of Chicago Cop

Source: Pool / Getty

According to CNN, a Cook County jury has reportedly found Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke faced two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct. Jurors just started deliberating on Thursday afternoon. and Van Dyke took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

The encounter unfolded when officers came upon McDonald, who had a knife, and called for an officer with a Taser to respond to the scene. Before that officer could arrive, Van Dyke opened fire and shot McDonald.

Dashcam footage of the shooting showed McDonald walking away from the officers when Van Dyke shot him and continue to shoot, even once he was already on the ground. CNN reports that video of the shooting led protests, a Justice Department civil rights investigation, criticism of the city’s mayor and eventually the ouster of the police superintendent.

SOURCE: CNN

Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Laquan McDonald Shooting was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close