#BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll

Representation matters.

Youngster Mari Copeny hasn’t even entered her teens yet, but she has already left an indelible mark in the realm of social activism. Two years after the now 11-year-old activist brought attention to the Flint water crisis, she will be honored by the toy company Lottie Dolls with her own doll, EBONY reported.

The company, based in Ireland, created a doll called “Kid Activist” which was inspired by Copeny, the news outlet writes. Copeny garnered national attention after she penned a letter to former President Barack Obama asking him to meet with her so that they can figure out a solution to overcome the water crisis.

“I am one of the children that is effected by this water, and I’ve been doing my best to march in protest and to speak out for all the kids that live here in Flint. This Thursday I will be riding a bus to Washington, D.C. to watch the congressional hearings of our Governor Rick Snyder. I know this is probably an odd request but I would love for a chance to meet you or your wife,” she wrote in the letter, according to the Los Angeles Times.  Copeny, who is known as “Little Miss Flint,” got the opportunity to meet the president in May 2016.

The Kid Activist doll dons a beautiful full afro, a jacket that says “Stand Up,” and a protest sign that bears the words “Kids Voices Matter.” The doll is priced at $24.95. Copeny took to Twitter to share the news about the doll’s release.

Representation is everything. Several toy companies are creating dolls in which Black and brown children can see themselves reflected. In an effort to be a beacon of light for young Black girls battling with depression, entrepreneur TiffanyJ created Super Beauty Dolls to empower girls to be comfortable in their own skin.

#BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll was originally published on newsone.com

