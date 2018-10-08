Jermaine Dupri Cancels Several So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour Concerts

Months ago Jermaine Dupri announced that he was putting together a So So Def 25th Anniversary tour. Fans were excited that they could see some of their favorite artists such as Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and more. The concerts were going to take place in several cities starting in Washington, D.C. on October 14th.

This weekend several of the shows were cancelled except the one in Atlanta, which will take place on October 21st. A post on the Staples Center website said, “Jermaine Dupri has announced that in order to give his fans the show they deserve for the So So Def 25th Anniversary tour, he needs more time to properly produce his vision. Because of the additional time needed, the first and only confirmed date for the tour at this time is on Sunday, October 21st ‐ State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Due to this change in the advertised tour schedule, for the time being the other remaining dates scheduled for the tour have been cancelled until further notice, including the show at STAPLES Center on November 2, 2018.”

There is no word on when or if the tour will actually happen, but fans will have to wait for it. Dupri has yet to speak out on the situation.

