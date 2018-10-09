CLOSE
National
Home > National

Is Toya Wright Getting Married?

4 reads
Leave a comment
'Bossip On WE' Atlanta Launch Celebration

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Nearly nine months ago, Toya Wright gave birth to her daughter, Reign Rushing. She had the baby girl with her boyfriend, Robert “Red” Rushing and the two look so happy together. According to The Jasmine Brand the couple might be getting married soon.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Toya and Robert are currently in Greece with several friends and during a Instagram live video, Toya’s friend might have spilled the tea. Beyonce Alowishus of Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 is heard saying in the video, “Toya’s getting married!” It’s not confirmed if nuptials are taking place in Greece, but from the looks on Instagram everyone is having a good time.

View this post on Instagram

When in Greece….#TogaParty #frimaly ❤️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

 

RELATED: Is Toya Wright Overreacting To Reginae Carter’s Portrayal On “Growing Up Hip-Hop”? [EXCLUSIVE]

In one photo they are spotted having a spa day and also dressed in toga gear. Some of Toya’s friends are missing such as singer, Monica, Tiny Harris as well as her daughter, Reginae Carter. We will have to keep a close eye out on if a wedding is happening!

View this post on Instagram

Family +Friends= #Goodtimes ❤️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

 

RELATED: Khia Claps Back At Reginae Carter After Defending Her Mother Toya Wright [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiny Harris Dedicates Special Throwback Post To Toya Wright [VIDEO]

'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' New York Premiere

Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]

Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Is Toya Wright Getting Married? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close