XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American Music Awards

2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 / Getty

The 2018 American Music Awards are a wrap and aside from Cardi winning Best Rap Artist, the biggest surprise of the night came with late rapper XXXTentacion winning the award for Best Soul/R&B Album. His mother, Cleopatra Bernard accepted the award on his behalf.

“I’m so nervous, you guys,” Bernard admitted upon reaching the stage. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son.I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible. Thank you guys so much, I appreciate it.” She then left the stage visibly choked up by the moment.

RELATED: Late Rapper XXXTentacion Wins “Best New Artist” At 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

RELATED: Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of XXXTentacion

On Twitter, the reaction was met with interesting reactions. Not to X winning but rather X’s 17 album being in the Best Soul/R&B category against SZA‘s CTRL and Khalid‘s American Teen.

The rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy was shot and killed this summer in a robbery attempt in Miami.

XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American Music Awards

