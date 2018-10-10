CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Aretha Franklin Remembered In Star-Studded Tribute At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment

At the 2018 American Music Awards, the Queen of Soul got a more than fitting tribute.

Old friends such as Gladys Knight took the stage alongside Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans and musical director Rickey Minor took the stage to take the Los Angeles crowd to church on Tuesday night. Knight entered following a video tribute to Franklin honoring her history with the American Music Awards before Knight herself gave a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Ledisi, Mary Mary, McClurkin, Winans and Minor joined in on a tribute to Amazing Grace, Franklin’s 1972 gospel album which to this day remains the highest selling gospel album of all-time.

RELATED: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

RELATED: Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit

https://twitter.com/Jaksox/status/1049857718889136128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I am so very honored to have known her since we were both little girls,” Knight said. “The fact that her music has been so pure for all of these years — she touched everybody with her music simply because she chose it with her heart, she didn’t choose anything she didn’t believe.

“I’m the same way in the industry, so we had those things in common, as well,” she added. “She deserves this recognition, this tribute, all of these things for being around for this long.”

Franklin died from pancreatic cancer on August 19. She was 76. She won six American Music Awards throughout her career and hosted the awards twice, in 1976 and 1983.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Aretha Franklin Remembered In Star-Studded Tribute At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close