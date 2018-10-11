CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Casanova Indicted On Robbery Charges For Alleged Attack On Woman

The Roc Nation rapper and a friend were eating at a diner in New York when the alleged event took place.

7 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Casanova might be one of the top rising rappers in New York at the moment, but his career might suffer a bump if the charges over an alleged attack and robbery stick. On Wednesday, the Roc Nation rapper was indicted on charges of robbery and coercion after a woman claimed Casanova and another man violently attacked her over thinking she was taking photos of them back in August.

The Blast reports:

The incident happened back in August, when Niya Rucker claims she was attacked by the “Set Trippin” rapper and an accomplice after they thought she was recording video of them while eating at the Good Stuff Diner in NYC.

Casanova, who is currently signed to Roc Nation, turned himself into authorities shortly after a warrant was issued, but his legal team claimed the woman fabricated the story for the media for financial gain.

On Wednesday, the rapper was indicted on charges of robbery and coercion. His alleged accomplice, Bobby Williams, was charged with strangulation.

According to the indictment by the NY District Attorney, Casanova allegedly “forcibly stole property” and then instilled fear in the victim.

The outlet adds that Rucker, who went public with news of the alleged attack stating she suffered several injuries, claims she was just trying to take a photo of her meal and not of Casanova.

Casanova is now out on bail and due in court this December.

Photo: Getty

Casanova Indicted On Robbery Charges For Alleged Attack On Woman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close