CLOSE
Test
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…
Kevin Hart Being Sued By Former Business Partner…
Jeff Johnson On Alec Baldwin: “Playing Donald Trump…
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…
Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old…
Man Shoots His Cousin Over Salt & Vinegar…
Omari Hardwick Responds To Criticism For Denying Fan…
Alec Baldwin Under Fire For Saying Black People…
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facing Backlash After Netflix…
Mom Fills Sippy Cup With Alcohol And Tries…
Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Forced To Pay Her Back…
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Lowkey Plays Her Husband…
Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump And…
9 items
Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter…
Is Toya Wright Getting Married?
Black Tony Wants To Help JahLion Sound Get…
Toni Braxton Believes She Would’ve Been More Successful…
Jermaine Dupri Cancels Several So So Def 25th…
Nicki Minaj Being Sued By Former Stylist For…
‘Laquan McDonald Deserved Protection’: National Black Police Association…
Interactive Map: Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular…
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…
Chicago Officer Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In…
Flow & Go: Hear Headkrack & Da Brat’s…
Peep This: T.I. & Tiny Return To Reality…
10 items
Things That Make You Go Aww: Adorable Photos…
This Bubble Wrap iPhone Case Is Genius
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…
Dunkin’ Donuts & Harpoon Release Coffee-Flavored Beer
Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting Black People

Washington state is now the 20th state to outlaw the racially biased practice.

4 reads
Leave a comment

A Washington state court struck down the state’s controversial death penalty on Thursday (Oct. 11) after ruling that racial bias led to more African-Americans facing executions than white defendants. It was a unanimous decision that was years in the making, motivated by the alarming rate at which Black people were sentenced to capital punishment.

RELATED: It’s Official: The Trump Administration Will ‘Seek The Death Penalty’ For Drug Dealers

The state’s death penalty laws, repeatedly revised since the 1970s, allowed for Black people convicted of capital crimes to be sentenced to execution 3.5 to 4.6 times as often as white people convicted in comparable cases, according to research University of Washington scholars Katherine Beckett and Heather Evans presented to the court. Predominately Black counties in the state were also the “likeliest to see death sentences sought and imposed.”

To make matters worse, the laws had also been declared unconstitutional three times prior to Thursday’s ruling.

“The death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner. While this particular case provides an opportunity to specifically address racial disproportionality, the underlying issues that underpin our holding are rooted in the arbitrary manner in which the death penalty is generally administered,” justices said about their landmark decision in their filed court opinion.

With the ruling, Washington state has become the 20th state to end capital punishment, as activists have tirelessly fought for the practice to be outlawed in all states.

The court also converted the death sentences for nine death row inmates to life without parole on Thursday, Think Progress reported. The news is, undoubtedly, a cause for celebration and win for activists.

SEE ALSO:

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

Twitter Throws Up In Its Mouth When Trump And Kanye Meet At The White House

Global Citizen Week: The Spirit Of A Movement

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

5 photos Launch gallery

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

Continue reading International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression. RELATED: #BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic. One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech. Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.  

State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting Black People was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close