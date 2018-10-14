This Soulful Cover Of “Lovers & Friends” Will Make You Want To Hear More Usher

Ursher is back! The singer recently released his ninth studio album “A” — and although fans are conflicted about the production of the album, they’re just happy to have their guy back.

The ATLien’s last body of work, Hard II Love didn’t connect with his core fans as much. The same year that album dropped,he was faced with the whole herpes scandal, which forced him to take a break from music. On top of that, he was going through a another divorce, which means his head was totally not in the music game.

But luckily for Usher, he has die hard fans who’ll stand by his side regardless of what he does. One fan tweeted, “All jokes aside, Usher’s album slaps. He’s adjusting to the current era: surprise album, 8 songs, trap melodies. While still giving us the essence of the artist we know & love. I ain’t mad at cha!”

Regardless of how some folks feel, Usher will always be a legend with classic hit songs that people love to try and sing too. From folks born in the 90’s to us 90’s babies, Urshers music spans generations. Youtube star Willie Spence is a prime result of the Ursher effect. He;s been doing covers for years, but some of his best Instagram moments come from singing classic Usher hits.

Spence has the voice of a god, and his rendition of Usher’s “Lovers & Friends” may give you chills.

Need some morning motivation? Hit the flip for more — Willie has your back.

