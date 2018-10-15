CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Friends Of Struggle Magnet Orlando Brown Stage Intervention, Actor Heading To Rehab

All jokes aside, it's about time the former Disney actor got some help.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Orlando Brown Mugshot

Source: Las Vegas Police Department / Las Vegas Police Department

Orlando Brown might soon be hopping off the struggle train. Friends of the former Disney actor staged an intervention prompting Brown to enter a rehab facility.

TMZ reports:

We’re told, Orlando’s friend Danny Boy — the owner of a Vegas restaurant that the “That’s So Raven” star broke into last month — contacted Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red, Hollywood producers with contacts in the rehab world.

The plan was to get Orlando some help back in August, but he threw a wrench in that plan when he got arrested in early September after breaking into Danny’s joint. Orlando got out but went MIA for a few weeks.

Fast forward to last Sunday … when Orlando made his way to a San Fernando Valley hotel where cops were called after he went off the rails. He was so bad off, his friends had to wait a few days for the intervention.

Orlando’s now in a treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Best of luck to Orlando Brown.

Photo: Las Vegas Police Department

Friends Of Struggle Magnet Orlando Brown Stage Intervention, Actor Heading To Rehab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close