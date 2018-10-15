Friends Of Struggle Magnet Orlando Brown Stage Intervention, Actor Heading To Rehab

Orlando Brown might soon be hopping off the struggle train. Friends of the former Disney actor staged an intervention prompting Brown to enter a rehab facility.

We’re told, Orlando’s friend Danny Boy — the owner of a Vegas restaurant that the “That’s So Raven” star broke into last month — contacted Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red, Hollywood producers with contacts in the rehab world.

The plan was to get Orlando some help back in August, but he threw a wrench in that plan when he got arrested in early September after breaking into Danny’s joint. Orlando got out but went MIA for a few weeks.

Fast forward to last Sunday … when Orlando made his way to a San Fernando Valley hotel where cops were called after he went off the rails. He was so bad off, his friends had to wait a few days for the intervention.

Orlando’s now in a treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Best of luck to Orlando Brown.

