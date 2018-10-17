CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And More [RECAP]

2 reads
Leave a comment

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of surprising moments both from the hometown (Tobe Nwigwe), Dallas (Yella Beezy) and a little controversy (Vic Mensa‘s bar allegedly about XXXTentacion), DeRay Davis hosting and more. Catch the full recap below!

RELATED: Watch Houston’s Tobe Nwigwe In The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher [VIDEO]

RELATED: Yella Beezy Recovering Following Shooting In Dallas [UPDATE]

WINNERS

Video of the Year – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Hot Ticker Performer – Drake

Album of the Year – The Carters, Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year – Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year – Kendrick Lamar

MVP of the Year – Cardi B

Producer of the Year – Pharrell

Best Collab, Duo Or Group – The Carters, “Apesh*t”

Single of the Year – The Carters, “Apesh*t”

Best New Hip Hop Artist – XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape – BlocBoy JB, Simi

Best Feature Verse – Cardi B, “Motorsport”

Impact Track – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

DJ of the Year – DJ Khaled

Made-You-Look Award – Cardi B

Hustler of the Year – Cardi B

Lil Pump x Gucci Mane, “Gucci Gang”

Lil Baby x Gunna, “Yes Indeed / Yosemite / Drip Harder”

Cardi B x Pardison Fontaine, “Get Up 10 / Backin’ It Up”

Mac Miller Tribute

Lil Wayne “I Am Hip Hop” Award

Cypher No. 1 – YBN Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, DUCKWRTH, BlocBoy JB

Cypher No. 2 – Sharaya, Chika, Neelam Hakeem, Bri Steves with Erykah Badu

Cypher No. 3 – Flawless Real Talk, Casanova, Shawn Smith, Phora, Reason

Cypher No. 4 – Vic Mensa, Taylor Bennett, G Herbo, Nick Grant

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And More [RECAP] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close