Cardi B gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus several months ago. The rapper was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and spoke about things people don’t tell you about childbirth. She mentioned that Kulture broke her vagina, but she loves her very much.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Cardi B went on to say that she wants more kids and loves being a mom. Headkrack also spoke about Pusha-T speaking out on who really told him about Drake’s baby. Everyone thought it was Kanye West, but really it was 40, Drake’s producer.
RELATED: Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?
Young Buck is also making headlines after he was allegedly caught on video with a transgender woman. In the audio Headkrack played Young Buck claims he didn’t know the woman was transgender and is offering money to take the video down. Rickey Smiley mentioned that his girlfriend is fine and has no arms. That’s the kind of lady everyone should date because then no one will have to worry about being recorded or pictures being taken.
RELATED: “The Nanny” Reboot With Cardi B? [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Cardi B Just Crushed Every Hater With Her Epic AMAs Performance
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I Get Pregnant Again” Tweet
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I Get Pregnant Again” Tweet
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
The Latest:
- Dr. Collier: “The Flu Vaccine Does Not Give You The Flu” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE]
- David Banner Shares How Atlanta Helped Him; Stars in New Movie
- Free Screenings and Health Appointments this Saturday
- Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About Political Candidates Keep Surfacing
- Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Lands A Promising New Signee
- YoungBoy NBA ft. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo “I Am Who They Say I Am,” Maxwell “Shame” & More | Daily Visuals 10.17.18
- Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick In The Book To Beat Him
- La La And Carmelo Anthony Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com