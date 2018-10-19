CLOSE
I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Rihanna may have delivered one hell of a halftime performance for Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta next February but she reportedly declined the offer. Her reason? Her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against racial injustice and police brutality. In regards to the NFL versus Kaepernick, Rihanna is “I’m With Kaep” through and through.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

RELATED: Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados

RELATED: All The Atlanta Based Artists Who Could Have Played Super Bowl LIII Instead Of Maroon 5

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and is currently suing the NFL for alleged collusion to keep him out of the league. Since then he’s become the focal point of Nike’s Just Do It campaign as well as a humanitarian award winner for his efforts. Do you think Rihanna did the right thing?

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial

