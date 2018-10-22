Keyshia Cole Threatens To Fight Another Woman Over Her New Boyfriend [EXCLUSIVE]

10.22.18
Keyshia Cole continues to live by those famous words of Nivea, “Don’t mess with my man.” A couple years ago Cole attacked a woman outside of her then boyfriend, Birdman’s home after finding out he was cheating on her. Cole is currently dating, Niko Hale a rapper and is having the time of her life. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that a woman tried to talk to Hale and she threatened to fight her over social media.

Paula Abdul is also making headlines after falling off the stage during a recent performance. She was in Mississippi having a concert and danced right off the stage. The crowd helped her back up and like a true performer kept it going.

Tamar Braxton recently went through a divorce, but has love again in her life. Gary gave some insight about her new Nigerian man that keeps Braxton smile everyday. We wish the two new lovebirds all the luck with their new relationship.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

