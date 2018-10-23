CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MAGA Kanye West Gives $73K To Black Chicago Mayoral Candidate

Considering that red hat he loves to wear, this might come as a shock to some.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Kanye West, MAGA hat and all, didn’t exactly help himself on the political front after visiting with President Donald Trump in a bizarre exchange earlier this month. But it appears Ye is looking to change that perception after donating to the campaign of a Black woman running for mayor in his hometown of Chicago.

The Blast reports:

Ye dropped $73,540.00 into the campaign of Amara Enyia on Monday morning, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Enyia has been publicly backed by Chance the Rapper during her quest to become the next Mayor of Chicago, and it’s clear Chance has been speaking to Kanye.

The amount Ye donated matches up, to the penny, for a fine Enyia is facing from the Board of Elections for failing to properly file documents in relation to her 2015 campaign for Mayor. The outstanding debt needed to be satisfied by December in order for Enyia to run for office.

Noble as this gesture is, it still doesn’t mean Yeezy is invited back to the Thanksgiving table considering that hat is still in play. But perhaps the producer and designer might have some greater scheme in mind by donning the slogan-emblazoned cap.

Do remember that West claims he’s running for president in 2020, so maybe he’s soaking up game and getting the MAGA crowd behind him. Time will tell.

Photo: Getty

MAGA Kanye West Gives $73K To Black Chicago Mayoral Candidate was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close