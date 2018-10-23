2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed

Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041
So far in 2018, there have been 47 artists who signed music deals (record, distribution, etc). Check out the list below.
- Childish Gambino – RCA – Source: Hypebeast
- Amara La Negra – Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide/BMG – Source: Billboard
- Bobby Sessions – Def Jam – Source: Instagram
- BlocBoy JB – OVO Sound/Warner Bros – Source: iTunes
- Reese – Empire – Source: Instagram
- BHM – Roc Nation – Source: iTunes
- YBN Nahmir – Atlantic Records – Source: Power 106 FM
- Valee – G.O.O.D Music – Source: XXL
- Cuban Doll – Capitol Music – Source: 97.9 The Beat
- YK Osiris – Def Jam – Source: YouTube
- A. Chal – Epic – Source: XXL
- Almighty Jay – Rich Forever – Source: Elevator
- S Wavey – Virgin EMI – Source: The Linkup
- Jamie Ray – Capitol Records – Source: Facebook/The Ledgar
- Queen Naija – Capitol Records – Source: KMW Exclusive
- Asian Doll – 1017 Eskimo Records – Source: UPROXX
- FBG Duck – Sony – Source: The Fader
- Tef Poe – Tommy Boy Records – Source: Instagram
- Rico Nasty – Atlantic Records – Source: XXL
- Saweetie – Warner Bros – Source: XXL
- Yhung T.O. – Interscope – Source: VIBE
- Saint Malo – Empire – Source: The Source
- Juice Wrld – Interscope – Source: Pigeons and Planes
- Lay Lay – Empire – Source: Hip Hop Wired
- Q Money – Warner Bros. – Source: Cleveland.com
- Glokknine – Cash Money Records – Source: XXL
- Reason – Top Dawg Ent – Source: Hypebeast
- Bazzi – Atlantic Records – Source: Billboard
- BROCKHAMPTON – RCA – Source: Okayplayer
- Normani – Keep Cool/RCA – Source: Billboard
- Q Da Fool – Roc Nation – Source: Billboard
- Azealia Banks – eOne – Source: XXL
- Wale – Warner Bros. Records – Source: XXL
- DDG – Epic – Source: Instagram
- LightSkinKeisha – Hitco – Source: iTunes
- SkyeTunes – Empire – Source: Amazon
- Lil Duval – Empire – Source: Billboard
- Joey Purp – Caroline – Source: Music Business Worldwide
- Yella Beezy – Hitco – Source: Billboard
- Skinnyfromthe9 – Hitco – Source: VLADTV
- FXXXXY – Interscope – Source: iTunes
- Young Dolph – Empire – Source: HotNewHipHop
- Tru Def – Roc Nation/Equity Distribution – Source: The Source
- Coca Vango – Hitco – Source: Billboard
- Klondike Blondie – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
- Brianna – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
- Cameron Dallas – Columbia Records – Source: Variety
*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.
-Farlin Ave
