Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed

8 reads
Leave a comment
Z1079 Summer Jam 2018 performers

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter:

So far in 2018, there have been 47 artists who signed music deals (record, distribution, etc). Check out the list below.

  1. Childish Gambino – RCA – Source: Hypebeast
  2. Amara La Negra – Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide/BMG – Source: Billboard
  3. Bobby Sessions – Def Jam – Source: Instagram
  4. BlocBoy JB – OVO Sound/Warner Bros – Source: iTunes
  5. Reese – Empire – Source: Instagram
  6. BHM – Roc Nation – Source: iTunes
  7. YBN Nahmir – Atlantic Records – Source: Power 106 FM
  8. Valee – G.O.O.D Music – Source: XXL
  9. Cuban Doll – Capitol Music – Source: 97.9 The Beat
  10. YK Osiris – Def Jam – Source: YouTube
  11. A. Chal – Epic – Source: XXL
  12. Almighty Jay – Rich Forever – Source: Elevator
  13. S Wavey – Virgin EMI – Source: The Linkup
  14. Jamie Ray – Capitol Records – Source: Facebook/The Ledgar
  15. Queen Naija – Capitol Records – Source: KMW Exclusive
  16. Asian Doll – 1017 Eskimo Records – Source: UPROXX
  17. FBG Duck – Sony – Source: The Fader
  18. Tef Poe – Tommy Boy Records – Source: Instagram
  19. Rico Nasty – Atlantic Records – Source: XXL
  20. Saweetie – Warner Bros – Source: XXL
  21. Yhung T.O. – Interscope – Source: VIBE
  22. Saint Malo – Empire – Source: The Source
  23. Juice Wrld – Interscope – Source: Pigeons and Planes
  24. Lay Lay – Empire – Source: Hip Hop Wired
  25. Q Money – Warner Bros. – Source: Cleveland.com
  26. Glokknine – Cash Money Records – Source: XXL
  27. Reason – Top Dawg Ent – Source: Hypebeast
  28. Bazzi – Atlantic Records – Source: Billboard
  29. BROCKHAMPTON – RCA – Source: Okayplayer
  30. Normani – Keep Cool/RCA – Source: Billboard
  31. Q Da Fool – Roc Nation – Source: Billboard
  32. Azealia Banks – eOne – Source: XXL
  33. Wale – Warner Bros. Records – Source: XXL
  34. DDG – Epic – Source: Instagram
  35. LightSkinKeisha – Hitco – Source: iTunes
  36. SkyeTunes – Empire – Source: Amazon
  37. Lil Duval – Empire – Source: Billboard
  38. Joey Purp – Caroline – Source: Music Business Worldwide
  39. Yella Beezy – Hitco – Source: Billboard
  40. Skinnyfromthe9 – Hitco – Source: VLADTV
  41. FXXXXY – Interscope – Source: iTunes
  42. Young Dolph – Empire – Source: HotNewHipHop
  43. Tru Def – Roc Nation/Equity Distribution – Source: The Source
  44. Coca Vango – Hitco – Source: Billboard
  45. Klondike Blondie – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
  46. Brianna – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
  47. Cameron Dallas – Columbia Records – Source: Variety

*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MET Gala 2015 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Arrivals

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed was originally published on hot1041stl.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close