5 Blackity Black Issues ‘Black Lightning’ Brings To The Superhero World

For the last couple of years, Black superheroes have been brought to the forefront like they’ve never been before.

Obviously, a little blockbuster called Black Panther sparked dance challenges, massive sales and robust debates about Black culture. But with shows like Black Lightning on The CW, the TV world is also exploring what it means to be powerful, gifted and Black.

The second season for Black Lightning, which premiered October 9, finds the hero and his daughter, Thunder, going after the man who killed his father, Tobias Whale. The heroes must also bring stability to the Freeland community, which is being impacted by a dangerous drug called green light. On top of all this, Black Lightning doubles as Jefferson Pierce, an intense high school educator and father of two daughters who also have powers.

With each well-thought-out character, Black Lightning is not only bringing actioned-packed scenes and fire soundtracks, but it’s shining a light on issues that heavily affect Black people.

Hit the next pages to find out which relevant topics Black Lightning is taking on full force!

*Minor spoilers”

