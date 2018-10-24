Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz Khalifa “Moment” & More | Daily Visuals 10.23.18

While Troy Ave awaits his day in court to learn his fate for the role he played at the Irving Plaza shooting he continues to put in that work on the music front and make the most of his time on the outside.

Coming through with some visuals for “The Come Up,” the artist known to some as Nupac flaunts some clean ice, thick stacks and a Fendi headband that only true to life ballers would use to ball and sweat in like it’s nothing. Most of us would only rock that in the winter to make sure it stays dry.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile does Kyle a favor and blesses him with a feature and picks him up from the movie theater in the clip to “Moment.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fetty Luciano featuring Bobby Shmurda, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

TROY AVE – “THE COME UP”

KYLE FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “MOMENT”

FETTY LUCIANO FT. BOBBY SHMURDA – “ON THE WALL”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “FRIENDS”

BAS FT. CORREY C – “FRAGRANCE”

ROCKIE FRESH – “NO SATISFACTION”

LIL GRAY – “MONEY COUNTER”

