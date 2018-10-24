CLOSE
Tiny Checks T.I. For Grabbing Another Woman’s Butt

When it goes to hip hop couples, T.I. and Tiny are basically royalty.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have real life issues from time to time. Check this out.

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – The season premiere of T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle premiered on VH1 last night (October 21). At the start of the episode, Tiny confronts her once estranged husband T.I. for grabbing a woman’s derriere backstage at a concert.

Tiny was quick to remind Tip that one of the Ten Commandments is “Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery.”

“You should not be grabbing on nobody’s ass,” Tiny says.

