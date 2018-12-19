CLOSE
Test
Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000…
Gary’s Tea: Daniel Caesar Cuts His Dreads, Offset’s…
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Is Convicted…
Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat…
Rickey Smiley Teams Up With Comedy Legend Martin…
Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’…
Michelle Obama Surprises Black College Students In Detroit…
Beautiful News! Fifth Third Bank Surprises Single Mom…
Prosecute Cops Caught On Video ‘Planting’ Drugs On…
2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For…
Police Kill Black Teen But Charge 16-Year-Old Girl…
Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl
Gary’s Tea: Future Has A Message For Ciara,…
Benzino Allegedly Facing Jail Time
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime…
Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’…
Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81
Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A…
Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court…
Rickey Smiley Tops List For Comedians Ruling Social…
Rickey Smiley For Real Recap: Rickey Heads To…
Romeo Lands Role In “Bad Boys 3” Film
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp &…
Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris…
Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Accused Of Cultural Appropriation, Meghan…
Tragic! Nine-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Bullied With…
FBI Investigates Neo-Nazis Who Stomped Black Man While…
Effect On Black People Is Overlooked In Trump’s…
Gary’s Tea: Jay-Z’s Scholarship Fund Called Out, Offset…
Uncategorized
Home

Biggest Community Day Ever – PAYDAY Meets CAMPSGIVING!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Free Basketball Camp, Celebrity Game, band Battle and Concert! those where the highlights from the 11th Annual PAYDAY, or Community day put on by Positive American Youth at Atlanta Metropolitan College.

payday meets campsgiving 2018 reec (1).jpg

This year not only dubbed over a decade of free events and community service, but also a first time PAYUSA or Positive American Youth, shared this marquee events stage with another organization. Campgiving foundation, brainchild of prominent Atlanta based musician K-camp’s Mother and family joined PAYUSA to add to the celebrity and excitement of the day.

payday meets campsgiving 2018 reec (22).jpg

The day kicked off with a free basketball camp ran by Alexia Adams, Josh Powell 7 coach Greg of OMG training. kids got to brush up on their b-ball skills, heard valuable life lessons and were treated to gear and lunch courtesy of Hot 10.9’s Reec.

Then the entertainment side kicked off with a celebrity basketball game between Reec 7 K-camp. Both squads were infused with local stars, former NBA players, and national brands. Halftime was loaded with flips and dance moves courtesy of Flip City South and a tribute to fallen artist Young Greatness, that included a memorial token presentation to his Mother and son.

The game concluded with a band Battle presented by Band Room Nation, an organization dedicated to introducing and helping youth get involved with live instrumentation and mentoring. The day simmered off with a free concert that included K-Camp hitting the floor to perform some of his mega hits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close