Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out Over Cardi B Freaking Out Over Them Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

via Bossip:
Cardi B’s new single “Money” is already a hit in Hollywood — just ask “Black-ISH” stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin, the actresses who play mom and daughter on ABC’s hit show got a loving shout out from Cardi after Tracee posted a video of Marsai dancing to her Instagram story.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The video is super cute right? We totally see why Cardi posted it. But EVEN cuter was the reaction video that Tracee posted REACTING to Cardi’s post. Watch it below:
Gotta love all the love. It’s so great seeing these powerful women support and uplift each other.
See Tracee and Marsai’s reaction, click here.
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF TRACEE ELLIS ROSS:
31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney
31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney
1. @FAITH.FULLY.YOURS1 of 30
2. @MICHELAANGELAD2 of 30
3. @RICKILOVES3 of 30
4. @THEMBISAMDODA4 of 30
5. @YVONNEORJI5 of 30
6. @JIHANAMER6 of 30
7. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC7 of 30
8. @GODSFAVESHOE8 of 30
9. @MISSALEXISK9 of 30
10. @MZLAYAH10 of 30
11. @AUDREY_SYLESTE11 of 30
12. @BEZA10112 of 30
13. @THICKGRLSCLOSET13 of 30
14. @XOXOWITHSTYLE14 of 30
15. @LINDA.DELORES15 of 30
16. @HEYGORJESS16 of 30
17. @PRETTYPLUSPEP17 of 30
18. @STYLISHCURVES18 of 30
19. @MISSGETCH19 of 30
20. @THEBOOKOFNICOLA20 of 30
21. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC21 of 30
22. @ADRIENNENICHOLEXO22 of 30
23. @VANABLACK23 of 30
24. @AGENTLAPERLA24 of 30
25. @STYLINWITHSHANI_25 of 30
26. @OH_NI_NA26 of 30
27. @SHAMELESSJAS1327 of 30
28. @MSLACEYLOO28 of 30
29. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC29 of 30
30. @MAKEUPBYKIFANA30 of 30
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Black Teen Tells Dr. Phil She’s White And Hates Black People [VIDEO]
- Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane [EXCLUSIVE]
- ‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Is Facing Up To 6.5 Years In Prison
- Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous [PHOTOS]
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out Over Cardi B Freaking Out Over Them Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com