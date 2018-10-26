CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Cesar Sayoc Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Bomb Packages

6 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-MEDIA-POLICE

Source: GIANRIGO MARLETTA / Getty

From Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Authorities have arrested a man named Cesar Sayoc in connection to the suspicious packages believed to be explosive that were sent to CNN and politicians across the country, according to The New York Times.

The arrest, which was made in Florida, comes after a 12th package addressed to James Clapper (former director of National Intelligence) was discovered this morning (October 26). He joined the list with the Obamas, the Clintons, Eric Holder, Cory Booker, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Maxine Waters and more. 

Cesar is a registered republican who was born in New York and has a long criminal history ranging from felony theft to fraud. He also a known Trump supporter.

SEE ALSO: Everything To Know About Suspicious Packages Sent To Obama, Clinton & More

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close