Cesar Sayoc Arrested In Connection With Suspicious Bomb Packages

Authorities have arrested a man named Cesar Sayoc in connection to the suspicious packages believed to be explosive that were sent to CNN and politicians across the country, according to The New York Times.

The arrest, which was made in Florida, comes after a 12th package addressed to James Clapper (former director of National Intelligence) was discovered this morning (October 26). He joined the list with the Obamas, the Clintons, Eric Holder, Cory Booker, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Maxine Waters and more.

Cesar is a registered republican who was born in New York and has a long criminal history ranging from felony theft to fraud. He also a known Trump supporter.

