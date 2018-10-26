Kendall Jenner Fails Again & Megyn Makes An Exits: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Another week, another selection of non-melanated commentators sparking up the Internet with their audacity.

This sums up a lot of the viral moments this week, but there were definitely some positive notes too. Check them out below, then hit the next page for the people who took a L for the week!

Winners

Drake’s 2000s party

There’s nothing better than a good retro party, but sometimes people tend to stick to the classic eras of the 90s or 70s.

This week, Drake decided to go against the grain by celebrating the greatness of the 2000s. His birthday party was complete with a Blockbuster video wall…

Sean Jean velour excellence…

Flip-phone swag…

And Fabolous-inspired lewks…

A little cheesy? Maybe.

A whole lot of fun? Definitely.

We don’t expect anything less from Drake.

The W.A.F.F.L.E Crew

Similar to last week’s winners and losers, NYC is taking a W once again thanks to the uptown W.A.F.F.L.E crew. The dancers are known for giving New Yorkers a show on subway trains and with each video they post, thousands of views follow.

Ellen invited ten members of the W.A.F.F.L.E crew to her show in L.A. and the guys didn’t disappoint. They brought all the energetic steps and represented litefeet culture for the world stage.

In return for their services, Ellen had a little cash prize for the talented group — and when I say little, I mean by the thousands.

