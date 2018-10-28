Entertainment News
Skye Tunes’ Top 5 Reason She Loves The South

There’s something about the US south. From it’s picturesque landscapes to its delicious food and ice tea. Many are proud to call below the Mason–Dixon line home.

We recently caught up with southern gal and Houston native, Skye Tunes to talk about what makes the south so dope.

Check out her top 5 reasons above!

Skye worked with Chris Brown and her latest single, “Fairytales.” The track not only features his vocals, but It was also written by the VA native.

Skye Tunes' Top 5 Reason She Loves The South was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

