Man Gets 20 Years For Raping, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend

(courtesy of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office)

A New Orleans man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to strangling and raping his ex-girlfriend at her apartment in 2016.

Nola.com reports 51-year-old Terry Fields pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation in connection with the Sept. 8, 2016, attack.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the woman told police she and Fields were arguing inside of her apartment when she ran out to get away. He followed her to the parking lot, grabbed her, and ripped her clothes off, according to the warrant.

Fields reportedly punched the woman in the face and knocked her to the ground, according to the site. He then strangled her, and the woman reportedly told police she might have blacked out.

Fields raped the woman inside her apartment, according to authorities.

Fields was sentenced to 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole or a suspended sentence. Fields also pleaded guilty Monday to charges filed against him while in jail, including aggravated battery and stalking a person with a protective order. He was sentenced to 10 years on the battery charge and two years for stalking, according to the site. Those sentences are to be served concurrently with the rape case sentence.

Man Gets 20 Years For Raping, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

