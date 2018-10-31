EXCLUSIVE: Icewear Vezzo Makes A Major Announcement!! [VIDEO]

10.31.18
Icewear Vezzo stopped through The Morning Heat to make the announcement that he has officially been signed to Motown Records. He let Big Greg and Afrika know how the deal happened and what’s up next for him.

Icewear Vezzo first appeared on the scene with his is mixtape, The Clarity, in 2012. Then in 2013, he released The Clarity 2 with the hit song, “Money Phone.” He continued to make hit after hit including the 2016 banger, “Moon Walken.”

