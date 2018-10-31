CLOSE
Test
According To Science, If You Eat This Before…
Kanye West Tweets That He’s Been Used To…
Why Female Rappers Need To Stick Together [EXCLUSIVE]
Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories…
Fake News: Sister Of Self-Hating Black Teen Featured…
Rickey Smiley For Real: Gary Says He Felt…
16 items
Purrfect Cat Memes That’ll Make You Smirk
How Much Do Partners Need To Share In…
DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At…
Staten Island Residents Attack Crew Filming Where Eric…
A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber,…
Shooter Identified In Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Claim Judge’s Feud ‘Kept The…
NeNe Leakes’ Son’s Alleged Baby Mother Puts Her…
Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares…
Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White,…
What Every Black Voter Should Know If They…
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out…
Mom And Son Allegedly Murdered By Her Boyfriend…
Couple Falls To Their Death At Popular California…
Kroger Shooting: Victims Identified, Accused Killer Held On…
Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President…
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
7 items
Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got…
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The…
26 items
‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet…
Tina Turners Opens Up About Her Son’s Suicide…
Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer…
5 items
Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host UCLA-Baby Shower…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression Attempt

A federal judge reinforces her order for Kemp to stop tossing out ballots.

0 reads
Leave a comment

For a second time, a federal judge put a halt to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s attempt to throw out absentee ballots over mismatched signatures.

See Also: Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

Federal Judge Leigh Martin May on Tuesday rejected Kemp’s request to suspend her initial Oct. 24 temporary order that instructed all local election officials to stop rejecting absentee ballots over the signatures, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Kemp is appealing May’s first ruling and wanted the judge to suspend her decision until a higher court hears the case.

Kemp, the GOP nominee for Georgia governor, is in a tight race against Stacey Abrams, who could become the nation’s first African-American woman governor. He’s been criticized for his multiple attempts to suppress the Black vote for the 2018 election. Former President Jimmy Carter has asked Kemp to recuse him to ensure a fair election.

May’s initial Oct. 24 ruling stems from two lawsuits filed by voting rights organizations after advocates noticed that election officials in Gwinnett County, an Atlanta suburb, were rejecting hundreds of absentee ballots for signature discrepancies. The rejected ballots were disproportionately from minorities.

In siding with the voting rights organizations, May ordered Kemp to instruct all election officials to stop tossing out the ballots over signature issues. She noted that there are many legitimate reasons that signatures on the ballots may not match the signature on government ID cards, including stress, age, or simply rushing to sign your name.

Officials must mark those ballots provisional and give the voter the right to appeal the decision or confirm his or her identity.

The secretary of state’s appeal of May’s order is expected to be heard in the United States Appeals Court’s Eleventh Circuit.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU Education

Kanye West And Candace Owens Stole ‘Blexit’ From A Bank Black Movement

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

8 photos Launch gallery

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Continue reading Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Kanye 'I've Never Voted' West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Kanye West's rhetoric is now going beyond making ridiculous comments: He is encouraging people to vote for Republican, which is especially disgusting considering a record number of people of color are running as Democrats during the midterm election. He designed a "Blexit" shirt, which debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West." See the shirt below: https://twitter.com/DianaCornald/status/1056614293427212289 What's bizarre is that Kanye West is an admitted non-reader of books and has said he has never voted a day in his life. In addition, he donated $73,000 to Amara Enyia, a Black woman and Democrat who is running for mayor of Chicago. She was recently endorsed by Chance The Rapper. Twitter has rightfully dragged Kanye, see below:

Judge Rejects Brian Kemp’s Georgia Absentee Ballot Suppression Attempt was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close