Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler

It’s well known that Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season, he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler below!

Ingredients

4 cups peeled, sliced peaches

2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

Ground cinnamon

Brown Sugar

Red velvet Oreo cookies

Peach Ice cream to top optional

Whip cream optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine the peaches, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat

Put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt

Mix remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Sprinkle top with ground cinnamon & gram cracker crust, if using. Batter will rise to top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes

Remove from oven and top with Red velvet crumbled cookies

To serve, scoop onto a plate and serve with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

