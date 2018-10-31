CLOSE
Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad & Wackest Celebrity Costumes

Getting ready for Halloween

Source: M_a_y_a / Getty

Low key, Halloween is way more fun as an adult than as a kid. One of the best parts about Halloween as a grown up is the lit parties and unbelievably creative costumes. Seeing famous people dress up as other famous people is pretty dope too.

For example, Beyonce rarely changes up her look — specifically when it comes to hair and makeup. But for Halloween, the Queen always shows up and shows out.

 

Bey stepped on necks this year as Toni Braxton. The Queen remade Toni’s “Another Sad Love Song” cover and renamed herself “Phoni Braxton”.

 

Bey always gets it right, and proves she’s not as far removed from the culture as folks think. Toni Braxton isn’t the only legend Bey paid homage to in her post. One fan tweeted, “Do y’all know why Beyoncé’s Halloween costume is near & dear to my heart? Because she channeled Martin with the “Phoni Braxton”.

Bey may be the Queen of costumes this year so far — but folks are saying Today Show host Craig Melvin may have won Halloween.

The Today Show host killed it with his ode to Prince Akeem from Coming To America.

For every dope costume, there are random folks in the world who take things too far.

 

Can’t wait to see which celebs will be apologizing tomorrow over an offensive costume. Hit the flip for more looks and tell us who you think won Halloween 2K18.

Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad & Wackest Celebrity Costumes was originally published on globalgrind.com

