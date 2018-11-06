CLOSE
92-year Old Voter Christine Jordan Blocked From Georgia

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

92-year old African American Georgia voter Christine Jordan has voted in every election since 1968. Well, November 6th 2018 that all changed when Christine went to the polls and was not only turned away, but her entire voter record couldn’t be found anywhere.

Her granddaughter Jessica Lawrence said her grandmother was devastated that she wasn’t allowed to vote. This story comes on the heels of a lawsuit aimed at Brian Kemp stating he used his power as Secretary of State to purge 340,134 voters from the rolls.

Voter  suppression continues to be a problem in Georgia. There also have been other’s who claim they we not allowed to vote in Georgia.

