

Blac Chyna is ready to add another job to her resume and some aren’t quite sure about this career venture. The former stripper turned reality star was recently in the studio to record her first single. The song “Deserve,” features Yo Gotti and Jeremih.

In the song she raps about money and how she chooses that over men. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she will be releasing an album, but there is no word on when that is. Check out the song below!

Lastly, Rick Ross is a father again and he’s very happy about it. The rapper tweeted about his son, “Billion Leonard Roberts and welcomed him into the world. Rickey Smiley mentioned that people are really starting to go outside the box when naming their children. Congrats Rick Ross!

Let’s all welcome my son ‘Billion Leonard Roberts’ to the world 🌍… 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 7, 2018

Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Releases Her First Single, Rick Ross Is A Father Again & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com