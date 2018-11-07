Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Releases Her First Single, Rick Ross Is A Father Again & More

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Blac Chyna is ready to add another job to her resume and some aren’t quite sure about this career venture. The former stripper turned reality star was recently in the studio to record her first single. The song “Deserve,” features Yo Gotti and Jeremih.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the song she raps about money and how she chooses that over men. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she will be releasing an album, but there is no word on when that is. Check out the song below!


 

SEE ALSO: Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Claims She’s Not Allowed To See Dream Kardashian

Lastly, Rick Ross is a father again and he’s very happy about it. The rapper tweeted about his son, “Billion Leonard Roberts and welcomed him into the world. Rickey Smiley mentioned that people are really starting to go outside the box when naming their children. Congrats Rick Ross!

Make sure you check out some sexy photos of Blac Chyna below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]




Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Releases Her First Single, Rick Ross Is A Father Again & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close